- (PLX AI) - Kamux raises its revenue outlook for 2021 to EUR 850-900 million, outlook for adjusted operating profit remains unchanged.
- • Previous revenue outlook was EUR 800-850 million
- • The company still expects its adjusted operating profit to increase from the previous year.
- • The rationale for updating the outlook is, above all, the strong growth during the first half-year, the favorable development of Kamux's car sales during the third quarter, and the increased average price of sold cars during 2021
- • The company also estimates that the positive development of Kamux's business will continue during the rest of the year despite the uncertainty caused by the corona pandemic
