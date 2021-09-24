Generac has released a new microinverter product as part of its ongoing shift into the solar and energy storage space. The U.S. manufacturer of backup power generation products also offers a backup battery storage solution.From pv magazine USA Generac, a U.S. manufacturer of backup power generation products for the residential, light commercial and industrial markets, has unveiled two new solar microinverter models for residential PV applications. The Generac PWRmicro 1:1 is a single-module microinverter, while the PWRmicro 2:1 is a 720W, dual-module microinverter. Generac said the products will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...