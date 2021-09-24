Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Embracer Group AB (488/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Embracer Group AB's annual general meeting, held on 16 September 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 29, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: EMBRAC B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0013121589 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 28, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016828511 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Sep 29, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.