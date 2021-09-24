Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021

WKN: A2PS64 ISIN: SE0013121589 Ticker-Symbol: TH9A 
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Embracer Group AB (488/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Embracer Group AB's annual general meeting, held
on 16 September 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations
2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 29,
2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 EMBRAC B  
Terms:                    Split: 2:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0013121589
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 28, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0016828511
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Sep 29, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
