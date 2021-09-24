The Australian-Singaporean group behind a proposed 20 GW solar PV farm and 42 GWh battery energy storage project under development in Australia's remote far north has hinted that other, similar-sized projects are already in the pipeline.From pv magazine Australia Singapore-based Sun Cable has revealed that the AUD 30 billion ($21.9 billion) Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPL) project, which will supply electricity to Singapore from a massive solar PV farm and battery energy storage facility in Australia's Northern Territory, is the "first of many" mega-projects it aims to develop. This week, Sun ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...