Aretomys Announces "AreLeock" Electronic Lock Will Be On Sale Soon

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Aretomys announces that the "AreLeock" Electronic Lock will go on sale on September 25th. Going home should be a happy thing, but people lose patience if they forget to bring the key, or often cannot find the key in the bag. Use "AreLeock" to open the door lock within 3 seconds without a key! Experience the speed and convenience of using electronic lock devices.

The features of "AreLeock" are safe, smart, simple and convenient. It supports multiple unlocking methods such as facial identity, fingerprints, passwords, magnetic cards, and traditional keys. In addition, "AreLeock" can also be unlocked through the NFC of the mobile phone so that the whole family can easily unlock it, and even the elderly and children can quickly learn how to use it.

"AreLeock" is one of Aretomys' modern smart home series products, and the price is USD 69 in Aretomys' online store. From October 1st to October 10th, there will be a 30% special discount for buying "AreLeock" on the online mall to celebrate the official meeting of the product to consumers. If you want to change the new door lock, please don't miss it.

How to install "AreLeock"? Aretomys cooperates with many fitment project companies in North America. As long as consumers purchase "AreLeock," they can make an appointment for the fitment project company via the phone or the Internet to go to your address for installation at a specified date and time. The current service areas include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia.

Ava, the business manager of Aretomys, said that the security and convenience of electronic locks are higher than traditional door locks. Even if family members forget to bring the key, they can open the door through face, fingerprint, etc. In addition, it can also be connected to the alarm system, which greatly improves Home safety. The company also provided a two-year warranty, hoping to provide consumers with the best quality of service.

Contacts:

Company name: Aretomys

Contact person: Ava Jones

Email: service@aretomys.com

SOURCE: Aretomys

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665223/Aretomys-Announces-AreLeock-Electronic-Lock-Will-Be-On-Sale-Soon