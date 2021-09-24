Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Skandal: Erschreckende Zahlen! Geräte des Marktführers offen wie ein Scheunentor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Tradegate
24.09.21
09:38 Uhr
20,170 Euro
-0,150
-0,74 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,00020,13010:26
20,05020,10010:27
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 10:17
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Electrolux AB (177/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Electrolux, AB's annual general meeting, held on
27 August, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 4, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 ELUX B   
Terms:                    Split: 2:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000103814
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 1, 2021 
New ISIN code:                SE0016589188
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Oct 4, 2021 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
ELECTROLUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.