The recovery of valuable raw materials from end-of-life solar panels and batteries presents a great opportunity for India to secure future supplies as the nation chases its ambitious renewable energy targets.From pv magazine India With approximately 44 GW of installed PV capacity and 40 GW of installed wind capacity as of July - against a 450 GW renewables target for 2030 - the time has arrived for India to start creating an ecosystem to recycle solar panels and other electric components, said Saloni Sachdeva Michael, a consultant and the author of a newly released report by the Institute for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...