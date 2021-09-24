

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at RMB181.68 million, or RMB2.66 per share. This compares with RMB376.66 million, or RMB5.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB248.68 million or RMB3.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.5% to RMB1.10 billion from RMB0.83 billion last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB248.68 Mln. vs. RMB358.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB3.64 vs. RMB5.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB1.10 Bln vs. RMB0.83 Bln last year.



