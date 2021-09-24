Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1H886 ISIN: SE0001105511 Ticker-Symbol: Z03 
Frankfurt
24.09.21
08:05 Uhr
2,630 Euro
+0,020
+0,77 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ZetaDisplay AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (178/21)

ZetaDisplay AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in ZetaDisplay AB. 

Short name:   ZETA    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0001105511
----------------------------
Order book ID: 81310    
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be October 8, 2021

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
