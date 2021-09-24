Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021

WKN: A2QFVQ ISIN: DK0061408580 Ticker-Symbol: D9D 
Frankfurt
24.09.21
09:16 Uhr
0,925 Euro
-0,024
-2,53 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 13:29
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Dataproces Group A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 27 September 2021. The new shares are issued
due to employee warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061408580   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Dataproces Group 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 30,409,000 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             158,152 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  30,567,152 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 0.02     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.02     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          205899      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           DATA       
--------------------------------------------------







______________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S on +45
2072 0200.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016986
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
