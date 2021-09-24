

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence improved in September, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 119.6 in September from 116.2 in August. Economists had expected a score of 115.8.



The manufacturing confidence index decreased to 113.0 in September from 113.2 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 112.6.



The economic sentiment index grew to 143.6 in September from 132.4 in the prior month.



The business confidence declined to 113.8 in September from 114.0 in the preceding month.



In construction, the sentiment index increased to 155.5 from 153.8 in the prior month.



The indicator for services sector rose to 112.3 from 111.8 in August and that for retail fell to 106.8 from 113.6.



