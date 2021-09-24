H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired Aspire Pharma Limited ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a leading UK provider of niche generic and branded specialty pharmaceuticals, alongside its founder Graham Fraser-Pye. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Aspire licenses and develops niche generic and specialty pharmaceutical products that offer innovative formulations, value for money for payors, and reliable supply arrangements in markets that are often underserved. The business holds leadership positions in urology, ophthalmology, CNS and dermatology, with a highly diversified portfolio of more than 250 products across multiple categories, including branded specialty products and unbranded niche generics. H.I.G., together with the management team, aims to continue Aspire's strong track record of organic growth and to support new initiatives, such as M&A and international expansion. The existing management team of Aspire Pharma will remain in place, with Graham Fraser-Pye taking the role of Chairman.

Graham Fraser-Pye remarked, "I am very pleased to welcome H.I.G. as a key investor in the future of Aspire Pharma. Since our foundation in 2009, we have grown rapidly and consistently through our astute strategic choices and extensive development know-how. H.I.G., with its significant financial and geographic reach, will help us maintain our impressive growth trajectory and take Aspire into another exciting phase for its people and customers. We remain committed to the development and supply of innovative products and medicines that offer value to our customers and make a difference to the lives of patients."

John Harper, Managing Director and Head of the H.I.G. Europe Lower Middle Market LBO team in London, said, "We are delighted to be supporting Graham and his team to further build upon Aspire's success. The Company's track record of identifying, developing and launching niche pharmaceutical products, coupled with H.I.G.'s international presence and history of supporting organic and acquisitive growth in its portfolio companies, underpins an exciting next chapter for Aspire."

About Aspire

Aspire was founded in 2009. Aspire has an asset-light business model that focuses on R&D, business development and sales and marketing, while outsourcing manufacturing and distribution to specialist third parties. For more details see www.aspirepharma.co.uk.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with European offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and U.S. and Latin American offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

