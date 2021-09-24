Anzeige
NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Alex Zwyer is scheduled to participate in a live interview and meet with investors at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference to be held virtually on September 29-30, 2021.

Event Details:

Date: September 29, 2021
Time: 1:55pm - 2:15pm ET

Event Access: Please click this link to access the live interview. A replay will also be available on the Company's website at https://nls-pharma.com/

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER) and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin-2 receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS has recently initiated a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Quilience® in adult subjects suffering from Narcolepsy. Previously, NLS successfully completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Nolazol® (mazindol controlled-release) in adult subjects suffering from ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and Nolazol® was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy. Up to 1/3rd of narcoleptic patients are also diagnosed with ADHD.

Corporate Contact
Alex Zwyer, CEO
+41 41 618 80 00

Investor Relations Contact
Cindy Rizzo
+1 908-229-7050
www.nlspharma.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665344/NLS-Pharmaceutics-to-Participate-in-the-Benzinga-Healthcare-Small-Cap-Conference

