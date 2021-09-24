Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Viking Supply Ships AB (179/21)

With effect from September 27, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 06, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VSSAB TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016829022 Order book ID: 235957 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 27, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Viking Supply Ships AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: VSSAB BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016829030 Order book ID: 235958 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB