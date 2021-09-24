Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021
Skandal: Erschreckende Zahlen! Geräte des Marktführers offen wie ein Scheunentor!
WKN: A2JCEM ISIN: SE0010820613 
Berlin
24.09.21
14:13 Uhr
4,340 Euro
+0,120
+2,84 %
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Viking Supply Ships AB (179/21)

With effect from September 27, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including October 06, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   VSSAB TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016829022              
Order book ID:  235957                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 27, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Viking
Supply Ships AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   VSSAB BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016829030              
Order book ID:  235958                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
