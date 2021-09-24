

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. announced its plans to hire 100,000 seasonal team members at its stores across the country for this holiday shopping season, though fewer than previous years. With this, the company aims to invest in more flexible scheduling, training, pay and benefits for its existing team members.



In a statement, the company said it is also offering around 5 million more hours to its existing staff in total, which would result in more than $75 million more in pay for its current team.



During the upcoming holiday season, store leaders will regularly check in with existing team members to understand their scheduling preferences and offer interesting candidates with opportunity to work additional hours.



Already, hourly team members, on average, are working nearly 15% more hours than they were a year ago.



The Minneapolis-based company will also provide all team members the opportunity to conveniently choose or swap shifts that align with their schedules through a new mobile scheduling app.



Each year in 2019 and 2020, the retailer had announced pans to hire about 130,000 seasonal workers.



The company noted that many seasonal team members will have the opportunity to remain with Target following the holiday season.



Interested candidates can apply for seasonal store and distribution center positions. Store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews with applicants who apply online.



Target is also offering all store team members the option to go through back-up training in response to business growth and employee feedback.



The retailer currently has more than 350,000 team members across the country.



In 2020, the company invested an additional $1 billion more in the well-being, health and safety of team members compared with 2019.



Recently the company has offered its U.S.-based part-time and full-time team members debt-free education assistance program.



