Klaipedos Nafta: A civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning AB "Klaipedos nafta" shares granted to employees

AB "Klaipedos nafta" (hereinafter - the Company) informs that a civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning the annulment of the decisions of the Company's bodies and employees' Shares Granting Contracts, and the application of restitution. The Company is involved in the case as a defendant.

Prosecutor requests the court:

to apply interim measures prohibiting the Company's employees from transferring the ownership rights to the Company's shares acquired in accordance with the Shares Granting Contracts of 04-26-2019 (hereinafter - the Contracts) and suspending the validity of the Company's Rules for Granting Shares No. PRC020 (hereinafter - the Rules) until the court judgement enters into force;

to declare the Rules null and void;

to declare the respective decisions of the Company's Board minutes No. J3-10 of 10-09-2018 null and void;

to declare the Contracts null and void from the moment of their conclusion and apply restitution in kind - to oblige the Company's employees to return the shares to the Company's ownership.

The Company does not agree with the submitted civil claim on the merits and will present its respective position in the court proceedings.

Chief Administration Officer and General Counsel Rytis Valunas, +370-655-66421