Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Skandal: Erschreckende Zahlen! Geräte des Marktführers offen wie ein Scheunentor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
24.09.21
08:03 Uhr
0,292 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2021 | 15:17
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: A civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning AB "Klaipedos nafta" shares granted to employees

AB "Klaipedos nafta" (hereinafter - the Company) informs that a civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning the annulment of the decisions of the Company's bodies and employees' Shares Granting Contracts, and the application of restitution. The Company is involved in the case as a defendant.

Prosecutor requests the court:

  1. to apply interim measures prohibiting the Company's employees from transferring the ownership rights to the Company's shares acquired in accordance with the Shares Granting Contracts of 04-26-2019 (hereinafter - the Contracts) and suspending the validity of the Company's Rules for Granting Shares No. PRC020 (hereinafter - the Rules) until the court judgement enters into force;
  1. to declare the Rules null and void;
  1. to declare the respective decisions of the Company's Board minutes No. J3-10 of 10-09-2018 null and void;
  1. to declare the Contracts null and void from the moment of their conclusion and apply restitution in kind - to oblige the Company's employees to return the shares to the Company's ownership.

The Company does not agree with the submitted civil claim on the merits and will present its respective position in the court proceedings.

Chief Administration Officer and General Counsel Rytis Valunas, +370-655-66421


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.