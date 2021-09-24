Anzeige
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 
Berlin
24.09.21
08:08 Uhr
6,800 Euro
+1,000
+17,24 %
PR Newswire
24.09.2021 | 15:46
102 Leser
Neonode Partners with MZ Technologie to Jointly Address Contactless Kiosk and Elevator Control Markets in France

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) is pleased to announce it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with MZ Technologie to design, promote and sell contactless touch products and solutions featuring Neonode contactless technology.

MZ Technologie, an expert in holographic screens and contactless solution provider in France, develops solutions for interactive kiosks and elevators. MZ Technologie works with a global customer base and plans to launch a number of innovative contactless solutions powered by Neonode during the coming months.

"We are impressed by MZ Technologie's achievements so far and believe their strong position and customer base will be key to our success in France," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode

Marc Zerad, CEO of MZ Technologie, said: "We are happy to partner with Neonode to realize the full potential of the contactless touch market in France for now, and are keen to accelerate adoption in interactive kiosks and elevators, by working closely with the Neonode team."

For more information, please contact:
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-partners-with-mz-technologie-to-jointly-address-contactless-kiosk-and-elevator-control-marke,c3421078

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3421078/1472745.pdf

Neonode Partners with MZ Technologie to Jointly Address Contactless Kiosk and Elevator Control Markets in France

© 2021 PR Newswire
