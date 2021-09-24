Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE BIORETEC OY'S SHARE STARTS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 SHARES

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE BIORETEC OY'S SHARE STARTS

The liquidity provision agreement between Bioretec Oy and Lago Kapital Oy meets
the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The
liquidity provision relates to the share of Bioretec Oy as of September 28,
2021. 

Company name: Bioretec Oy
Trading code: BRETEC
ISIN code: FI4000480454
Orderbook id: 235055


Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy
Provision starts: 28 September 2021



Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
