Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE BIORETEC OY'S SHARE STARTS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE BIORETEC OY'S SHARE STARTS The liquidity provision agreement between Bioretec Oy and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Bioretec Oy as of September 28, 2021. Company name: Bioretec Oy Trading code: BRETEC ISIN code: FI4000480454 Orderbook id: 235055 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision starts: 28 September 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services