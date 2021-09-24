Scientists led by Switzerland's École Polytechnique Fedérale de Lausanne (EPFL) demonstrated a simple approach to designing the interface between two layers in a perovskite solar cell, which was shown to improve both the performance and stability of the device. Solar cells fabricated by the group achieved 23.4% conversion efficiency, and were operated for close to 6,000 hours before degrading beyond 80% of this initial value.As understanding of perovskite solar cells improves, scientists are looking ever more closely into the materials to understand the mechanisms at work and identify factors ...

