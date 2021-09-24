Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Transtema Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (180/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Transtema Group AB (publ), company registration number 556988-0411, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be September 29, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 38,340,639 shares. Short name: TRANS -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006758587 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 109528 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 38,340,639 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials ----------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.