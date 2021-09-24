On the 1st September 2021, Smart Cover launched its ground-breaking app, allowing users to gain direct access to their Smart Cover policies from their Smartphones. The soft launch of the app will be on an invitation-only basis for selected Smart Cover customers. As a reward, the participating customers will receive up to 6 months of free cover on selected packages. Smart Cover is now offering emergency assistance insurance for home, motor and as an add on, customers can include a private GP care service at a nominal fee. This will allow the customers to bring all the home and motor emergencies with an added benefit of including the private GP services under one policy.

The MD of Smart-Cover, Niraz Buhari was quoted, "As a forward thinking insurance group, we were inspired by the online banking approach. Our new app solution enables users to access their policies securely from their phones, giving them direct access in the most convenient manner. The app will also ensure our customers can start their claims application at their convenience and on their terms. It is important that we offer insurance products that a modern lifestyle needs and that we also provide the easiest, fastest and most convenient access to deliver what our products promise to the customer. We spent almost two-years planning, researching, building and re-building the tech required to run the app."

The services included in the app include:

Home Emergency

Motor breakdown

Private GP care

Rather than porting the entirety of the website onto the app, Smart Cover created an app that prioritises emergency and/or more urgent situations. If you want to pour over the minutiae of the small print, then use the website, but if you need to know if you are covered for an emergency that just happened, or if you need to make a claim quickly, then this is the app for you.

Although enabling access to all services, the primary focus of the Smart Cover App is giving customers superfast access in an emergency. If they need roadside assistance, they can simply tap the app. If there is a need to see a doctor in a hurry, an urgent online appointment with a GP can be made. However, it must be noted that in an emergency the GP service is not an alternative to dialling 999.

By their very nature home emergencies can be distressing, inconvenient or just annoying, but being able to contact a service that provides a solution within minutes of the issue arising is exactly the way consumers want insurance to behave. Whether it's a flood, a boiler breakdown or a change of locks required after a burglary, the relevant Smart Cover response is minutes away.

Having the app provides even greater peace of mind than just knowing the insurance cover is in place, with the advantage that all services are available in one place, accessible with just a few clicks.

Smart Cover provides a wide-range of insurance products and does so with customer service of the highest-quality. In a ceremony held on 9th September at the 2021 British Claims Awards, Smart Cover was named the Personal Lines Broker of the Year. Smart Cover have previously been awarded a Broker Innovation Award and short-listed for several top-ranked insurance awards for its service and innovation.

