

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens said Friday that eligible individuals can now receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations in stores nationwide, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals can receive their flu and COVID-19 booster shots during the same appointment.



Eligible individuals can receive their booster shot at least six months after they completed their Pfizer COVID-19 primary vaccine series.



Individuals ages 65 and older; Long-term care facility residents ages 18 and older; Individuals ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions. Individuals ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, such as healthcare and essential workers, are eligible to receive a booster dose at this time.



In addition, moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals who are already eligible to receive an additional dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can also receive a booster dose at least six months following their additional dose.



Walgreens said it is offering a $5 Walgreens Cash reward, when customer spend $20, after each vaccine received in store to individuals who have a registered myWalgreens account.



