CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS: Early repayment of a private debt of EUR 1.4m raised in May 2019 for KAIROS, a major player in luxury real estate, to finance a property in Biarritz

Capital Système Investissements announces today the early repayment of a private debt of EUR 1.4m raised in May 2019 for KAIROS, a major player in luxury real estate, to finance a property located in Biarritz. This villa, sold at a price higher than the estimates (sale estimated 3.2m EUR and carried out at the price of 4.4m EUR), takes place 12 months before the initially scheduled debt maturity.

CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS, a Swiss financial intermediary specializing in financial support for innovative companies, raised 1.4 million euros in May 2019 for KAIROS in a club deal from professional investors (private banks, Family Offices, independant asset managers). This financing was carried out in non-convertible bond debt with monthly coupon. The bond had an ISIN code which makes it fully transferable.

Jean-François Seinturier, Chairman and CEO of KAIROS, said of this transaction: « We are extremely satisfied with the help that Capital Système Investissements has provided us. This private debt fundraising, which was carried out in a short time and prepaid one year before its term, gives us the means to finance a very good project in Biarritz and to activate growth drivers throughout the region".

About Kairos (www.exclusive-property.fr)

Founded in 2003, KAIROS is a real estate developer specializing in luxury hotel and residential projects in coastal areas (Biarritz, Saint-Jean de Luz) and in the mountains (Mégève, Chamonix, Crans-Montana).

Building on its expertise and rigor, KAIROS shows its ability to satisfy its clients by surrounding itself with a multidisciplinary team (architects, structural engineers, thermal engineers, control offices, landscapers, but also lawyers, notaries, surveyors, etc.) and guaranteed quality production to secure the investments made.

About Capital Système Investissements (www.capitalsysteme.com)

Capital Système Investissements is a financial intermediary regulated in Switzerland by SO-FIT, FINSOM and GSCGI. Specialized in complex financing for expanding companies, CSI, founded in 2001 and based in Geneva, offers qualified investors investment solutions in capital or in private debt, in the form of "club deals".

CAPITAL SYSTÈME INVESTISSEMENTS

Gilles-Emmanuel TRUTAT

Managing Director

Email: getrutat@capitalsysteme.com

Tél: +41 22 840 0774 KAIROS

Jean-François SEINTURIER

Managing Director

Email: jfrancois.seinturier@gmail.com

Tél: +33 6 07 49 91 33

