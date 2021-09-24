The "Portugal Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covers the Portuguese Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box Portuguese Data Centre Summary

Data Centre 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Portugal

Key Portuguese Data Centre Provider Profiles

Portuguese Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2019 to 2024)

Portuguese Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2019 to 2024)

Portuguese Data Centre power costs

Portuguese Data Centre Business Models

Portuguese Data Centre Clusters

Portuguese Data Centre Pricing in forecast rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2019 to 2024)

The Key Trends in the Portuguese Data Centre Market

Data Centre Outlook

List of Figures

A table summarizing the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Portugal

A picture of the PT Prime Data Centre facility at Covilha near Lisbon

A pie chart showing the Portuguese key Data Centre Providers by raised floor space in m2 as of the end of 2020

A chart showing forecast Portuguese Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 in m2

A chart showing the forecast Portuguese Data Centre DCCP in MW from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 in MW

A chart and table showing the average forecast Data Centre rack space, m2 kW rentals in Euro per month (2020 to 2024)

A chart showing forecast Portuguese Data Centre Revenues in millions of Euro from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024

A chart showing forecast Portuguese Public Cloud Revenues in millions of Euro from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024

Companies Mentioned

PT Prime Data Centre

