DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: EVN AG
EVN AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG 2018
1. Emittent
2. Grund der Mitteilung
3. Meldepflichtige Person
4. Namen der Aktionäre
WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH (FN 127783 t), Thomas-Klestil-Platz 13, 1030 Wien
Wien Energie GmbH (FN 215854 h), Thomas-Klestil-Platz 14, 1030 Wien
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung
6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepflichtigen Person
7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle
7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs. 1 Z. 2 BörseG 2018
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
10. Sonstige Kommentare
*** ENGLISH CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION ***
NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH ('NLH'), FN 248050 f, which holds 91,737,986 shares in EVN AG as of today, and WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH ('WSTW'), FN 127783 t, which holds (directly and indirectly) 51,015,360 shares in EVN AG as of today, have entered into an agreement on the formation of a tax participation syndicate (participation syndicate pursuant to section 9 (3) last indent Austrian Corporate Income Tax Act (KStG)) today, whereby on the part of WSTW only the 50,004,400 shares in EVN AG directly held by WSTW are covered by this syndicate. In principle, this agreement provides for a syndicated exercise of the voting rights of NLH and WSTW in the general meetings of EVN AG, but simply reflects the voting weight in a general meeting resulting from the respective shareholdings of NLH and WSTW according to applicable law and/or the articles of association (as a result, NLH continues to have a simple (but not a qualified) majority and WSTW continues to have a blocking minority). On 31 August 2021, the 1st senate of the Austrian Takeover Commission issued an opinion pursuant to section 29 para 1 Austrian Takeover Act (ÜbG) stating that NLH and WSTW are to be qualified as parties acting in concert within the meaning of section 1 no 6 Austrian Takeover Act as a result of entering into that agreement, but that a mandatory bid pursuant to sections 22 et seq. Austrian Takeover Act with respect to shares in EVN AG is not triggered by that because the exception pursuant to section 24 para 3 no 4 Austrian Takeover Act applies.
Maria Enzersdorf, am 24. September 2021
Emittent: EVN AG
Kontakt:
Mag. Stefan Zach
Website: www.evn.at
24.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Österreich
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1235841 24.09.2021