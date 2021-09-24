EVN AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG 2018

1. Emittent



EVN AG, EVN Platz, 2344 Maria Enzersdorf, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung



Sonstiges

3. Meldepflichtige Person



Syndikat (§ 133 Z 1 BörseG 2018)

Vorname Name/Nachname Sitz Staat WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH Wien Österreich NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH St. Pölten Österreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH (FN 127783 t), Thomas-Klestil-Platz 13, 1030 Wien

Wien Energie GmbH (FN 215854 h), Thomas-Klestil-Platz 14, 1030 Wien

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung



23. September 2021

6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepflichtigen Person

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Summe von 7.A + 7.B in % Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am Tag der Schwellenberührung 79,36 % 0,00 % 79,36 % 179.878.402 Situation bei vorheriger Meldung (sofern anwendbar) 28,36 % 0,00 % 28,36 %

7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle



7.A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte ISIN der Aktien Direkt (§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt (§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt (§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt (§ 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000741053 142.753.346 79,36 % Subsumme A 142.753.346 79,36 %



7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs. 1 Z. 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte, die erworben werden können Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.1

7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs. 1 Z. 2 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches / Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Physisch Subsumme B.2

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person



Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 Stadt Wien 2 Land Niederösterreich 3 WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH 1 28,35 % 28,35 % 4 Wien Energie GmbH 3 0,01 % 0,01 % 5 NÖ Holding GmbH 2 6 NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH 5 51,00 % 51,00 %

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht



Datum der Hauptversammlung: -

Stimmrechte nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten

10. Sonstige Kommentare



Die NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH ('NLH'), FN 248050 f, die zum heutigen Tag 91.737.986 Aktien an der EVN AG hält, und die WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH ('WSTW'), FN 127783 t, die zum heutigen Tag (direkt und indirekt) 51.015.360 Aktien an der EVN AG hält, haben am heutigen Tag einen Vertrag über die Bildung einer steuerlichen Beteiligungsgemeinschaft (Beteiligungssyndikat gemäß § 9 (3) letzter Spiegelstrich KStG) abgeschlossen, wobei seitens WSTW nur die von ihr direkt gehaltenen 51.004.400 Aktien an der EVN AG von dieser Syndizierung umfasst sind. Dieser Vertrag sieht grundsätzlich eine syndizierte Ausübung der Stimmrechte von NLH und WSTW in Hauptversammlungen der EVN AG vor, bildet aber das sich ohnehin nach Gesetz und/oder Satzung auf Grund des jeweiligen Aktienbesitzes von NLH und WSTW ergebende Stimmgewicht in der Hauptversammlung ab (im Ergebnis verfügt NLH weiterhin über die einfache (nicht aber eine qualifizierte) Mehrheit und WSTW weiterhin über eine Sperrminorität). Der 1. Senat der Übernahmekommission hat am 31.08.2021 in einer Stellungnahme gemäß § 29 Abs 1 ÜbG ausgesprochen, dass NLH und WSTW auf Grund dieses Vertragsabschlusses als gemeinsam vorgehende Rechtsträger iSv § 1 Z 6 ÜbG zu qualifizieren sind, ein Pflichtangebot gemäß §§ 22 ff ÜbG betreffend Aktien an der EVN AG dadurch allerdings nicht ausgelöst wird, weil die Ausnahme nach § 24 Abs 3 Z 4 ÜbG einschlägig ist.

*** ENGLISH CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION ***

NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH ('NLH'), FN 248050 f, which holds 91,737,986 shares in EVN AG as of today, and WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH ('WSTW'), FN 127783 t, which holds (directly and indirectly) 51,015,360 shares in EVN AG as of today, have entered into an agreement on the formation of a tax participation syndicate (participation syndicate pursuant to section 9 (3) last indent Austrian Corporate Income Tax Act (KStG)) today, whereby on the part of WSTW only the 50,004,400 shares in EVN AG directly held by WSTW are covered by this syndicate. In principle, this agreement provides for a syndicated exercise of the voting rights of NLH and WSTW in the general meetings of EVN AG, but simply reflects the voting weight in a general meeting resulting from the respective shareholdings of NLH and WSTW according to applicable law and/or the articles of association (as a result, NLH continues to have a simple (but not a qualified) majority and WSTW continues to have a blocking minority). On 31 August 2021, the 1st senate of the Austrian Takeover Commission issued an opinion pursuant to section 29 para 1 Austrian Takeover Act (ÜbG) stating that NLH and WSTW are to be qualified as parties acting in concert within the meaning of section 1 no 6 Austrian Takeover Act as a result of entering into that agreement, but that a mandatory bid pursuant to sections 22 et seq. Austrian Takeover Act with respect to shares in EVN AG is not triggered by that because the exception pursuant to section 24 para 3 no 4 Austrian Takeover Act applies.

Maria Enzersdorf, am 24. September 2021

Emittent: EVN AG

EVN Platz

2344 Maria Enzersdorf, Österreich

Kontakt:

Mag. Gerald Reidinger

Leitung Controlling und Investor Relations

Telefon: + 43 2236 200-12698

E-Mail: investor.relations@evn.at

Mag. Stefan Zach

Leitung Information und Kommunikation

Telefon: +43 2236 200-12294

E-Mail: stefan.zach@evn.at

Website: www.evn.at

ISIN(s): AT0000741053

Börsen: Amtlicher Handel in Wien