Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has begun the 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property in Newfoundland. The 2,950-hectare South Quarry Tungsten Property in east-central Newfoundland is one of Great Atlantic's 13 mineral assets in resource-rich Atlantic Canada, one of the top mining regions of the world. The program will consist of prospecting and rock/soil geochemical sampling, exploring for tungsten and gold mineralization.

The property hosts high grade tungsten mineralization, exceeding 1% tungsten oxide or WO3, from two quarries. The 2021 program, which is focusing on the central-northern regions of the South Quarry Property, is exploring for new zones of tungsten mineralization in high priority target areas identified by the company during previous exploration programs. These include areas of anomalous tungsten found in both bedrock and soil.

Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins occur in the northern region of the property, one area of current focus, where soil samples from 2015 returned highly anomalous tungsten values of 234 and 402 ppm. The company confirmed high-grade tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in veins in this area during 2015, with high-grade tungsten samples from rubble and bedrock at the South Quarry and an adjacent smaller quarry including:

Eleven quarry rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO3.

A 20-centimeter long channel sample along a 15-centimeter wide vein returned 2.96% WO3.

A grab sample from a 25-centimeter wide vein in the South Quarry returned 11.94% WO3.

Tungsten mineralization, located during the 2019 program in the new target area, occurs in quartz-dominant veins being exposed in bedrock at a historic trench/stripped area. The highlight was a bedrock grab sample, weighing 1.02 kilograms, which returned 0.871% tungsten or 1.10% WO3.

The property is located within the eastern region Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone, which hosts several recently discovered significant gold discoveries, including those of Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX.MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV.NFG) at the Queensway Project. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project, Moosehead Gold Project, and Queensway Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the South Quarry Property.

The 2021 program will also evaluate certain areas for gold mineralization as the property is underexplored with respect to gold.

Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "Mr. Martin and Myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company. We would be happy to welcome a Joint Venture partner to assist in advancing the South Quarry Tungsten Project."

Great Atlantic continues to grow utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

The shares are trading at $0.36. For more information, please visit the company's website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

