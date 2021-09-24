Riverdale, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - The market is oversaturated with products labeled as air purifiers claiming to deliver HEPA filtration, for your home, office, or classroom. A search for the term "air purifier" on Amazon yields over a thousand results, with the top suggestions boasting points as low as $50.





Air purifier for all types of indoor environments, for example hospitals, hotels, offices, homes, schools, public environments and where high quality air purification is required

The City M air purifier includes certified HEPA (EN1822) and Molecular (activated carbon) filters.

This Mobile unit is an ideal unit for combatting airborne contaminants such as viruses and Particulate Matter (PM) in offices, schools, hospitals and other Indoor environments where people need to be protected.

Individually certified H14 filters ensuring 99.995% filtration efficiency

Ideal for larger rooms in offices and hospitals

Removal of airborne particulates, viruses, and bacteria

Protecting the health of your employees

VOLTAGE USAGE

200...240V

OTHER DETAILS

Filter: H14/Molecular

Installation: Floor

Design: White, Black

Average Air purification area: 75m²

Air Purifier Comparison

Air purifiers have become a hot ticket item due to the role of proper air filtration and ventilation in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. However, many of the products that have appeared in response to this demand don't use actual HEPA filters, much less deliver the circulation necessary to protect you from airborne COVID-19 infected particles.

While actual HEPA filters should capture 99.995% of particles of the most penetrating particle size (MPPS) and be individually factory tested and certified, the term HEPA is largely unregulated, leading many manufacturers to falsely claim to use 'true' HEPA filters in their air cleaners or air purifiers.

Furthermore, lower-cost units can turn out to be significantly more expensive in the long run compared to their seemingly pricier counterparts.

Air Purifier Video: Camfil USA City M Air Purifier Benefits In a new video, Camfil USA air purifier experts explains the factors beyond the initial purchase price that should be considered when choosing which air purifier unit to use, such as:

The unit's operational efficiencies.

The certified particle capture efficiency of the HEPA air filters used in the unit.

The filter lifetime and frequency of replacement.

The air changes per hour (ACH) that the unit delivers.

The unit's energy consumption.

Watch the full video City M Air Purifier Comparison Benefits for more information on choosing the right air cleaner to protect your lungs and reduce operational costs.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That's why every step of the way - from design to delivery and across the product life cycle - we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways - so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80 0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

