

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meng Wanzhou, the Chief Financial Officer of Chinese tech giants, Huawei, was set free from her detainment in Canada after the US Department of Justice came to a deferred prosecution agreement with Chinese diplomats on Friday.



Wanzhou, detained in Canada since December 2018, was accused of misleading HSBC bank over the relationship between Huawei and another company Skycom, which could have resulted in the bank violating the US policies against Iran. She was kept on house arrest in Vancouver since then as the US wanted to extradite her.



According to reports, the DOJ will hold off the prosecution until December 2022, dropping the charges altogether after that and Wanzhou will agree to the allegation laid out by the US that she intentionally made false statements to HSBC. The DOJ said that her admission 'confirm the crux of the government's allegations in the prosecution of this financial fraud -- that Meng and her fellow Huawei employees engaged in a concerted effort to deceive global financial institutions, the U.S. government, and the public about Huawei's activities in Iran.'



The arrest became a subject of much tension between US and China as China immediately detained two Canadian citizens on charges of spying. Wanzhou, the daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei and a leader of the Chinese Communist Party, was freed on a personal recognizance bond without any collateral and is allowed to fly to China at her will.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUAWEI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de