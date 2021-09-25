Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2021) - Recently, Dr. Plant entered the flagship store of COSME, the largest cosmetics specialty store in Tokyo, Japan, whereby "Chinese alpine plants" once again attracted great attention.

With the continuous development of China's economy, more and more brands are embarking on the road of overseas expansion. In recent years, the confidence in national products has increased continually, and the pace of internationalization has become faster and faster. As the first Chinese cosmetics brand to successfully go overseas, Dr. Plant has experienced rapid growth in the competitive industry for decades, not only having a competitive advantage in the domestic market, but also successfully occupying a place in the international market. So far, Dr. Plant has been able to gain a foothold in Japan, Hong Kong, and on Amazon Singapore. It has furthermore more than 4,200 single-brand stores and more than 12 million global members. The concept of alpine plant skin care has therefore been able to reach an increasingly wide range of consumers. With the recent launch of Dr. Plant in the COSME flagship store, the largest cosmetics specialty store in Tokyo, Japan, the brand's international influence has now reached a new level.





Dr. Plant has launched in the COSME flagship store, Tokyo's largest cosmetics specialty store



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/97651_4979ae20c416cba8_001full.jpg

In 2014, Dr. Plant and the Kunming Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences jointly established the "Dr. Plant R&D Center", using modern genetic technology to unlock more possibilities of alpine plants for skin care. Through continuous research and development efforts of the beauty-enhancing properties of alpine plants, Dr. Plant's alpine plant cosmetics are designed to be especially suitable for the Asian skin which is more sensitive and has a thinner stratum corneum layer. Dr. Plant is rooted in the belief that "Asian people should use skin care products suitable for Asian people", and while promoting the concept of alpine plant skin care throughout the country, the company has gradually been able to spread to all of Asia and even the world. In the journey of internationalization, Dr. Plant first chose to expand into the Japanese market which has similar skin care needs to Chinese consumers, adapting to the local skin care habits and skin quality. Through targeted research conducted by the Hanfang Skin Care Scientific Research Center in Tokyo, Japan, the company used the advantages of scientific research as well as the essence of traditional Chinese herbal medicine to specifically research the Chinese skin care products that Japanese consumers love, providing the brand with products that are in demand in the Japanese market.





Dr. Plant Hanfang Skin Care Science Research Center, Tokyo, Japan



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/97651_4979ae20c416cba8_002full.jpg

Mr. Xie Yong, the founder and chairman of the Dr. Plant brand, once said in an interview, "China's most demanding consumers are in Shanghai, and the world's most demanding consumers are in Japan." Entering the flagship store of COSME, the largest cosmetics specialty store in Tokyo, Japan, is not only a demonstration of the high-end quality of the brand, but also an important manifestation of Dr. Plant's efforts to gain a foothold in the consumer market. In 2019, Dr. Plant opened the first overseas single-brand store in Osaka, Japan. The main product lines are dendrobium, purple ganoderma, and snow lotus etc., which condense the essence of alpine plants and the wisdom of Chinese medicine skin care. In its Chinese medicine alpine plant skin care formulas, the company uses essences from Chinese alpine plants, which have a well-documented efficacy. The product ingredients are mild and safe, light, and easy to absorb and can effectively relieve skin sensitivity problems of Japanese women. Being loved by Japanese consumers, Dr. Plant has successfully won recognition in mainstream overseas markets.





Display of Dr. Plant products in the COSME flagship store



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/97651_4979ae20c416cba8_003full.jpg

Relying on its emphasis on product quality, Dr. Plant has highlighted its competitive advantages on the international battlefield. At present, their alpine plant skin care products have been exported to Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries and regions, setting off a wave of alpine plant skin care. During 2020, Dr. Plant has managed to surpass the impact of the pandemic and has managed to achieve outstanding performances in overseas markets: the performance of two stores in Japan set the record for the number one growth in the Shinsaibashi shopping street in 2020. Dr. Plant's Japan-made Dendrobium activating aging-resistance mask has been able to set an all-time record in terms of word-of-mouth appraisal of skin care products and facial masks on the Japanese COSME website. Today, Dr. Plant is steadily advancing in the international market, constantly demonstrating the "the glamour of domestic products", which also points to the future of the brand!

Beijing DR PLANT Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Coco

yangdefang@drplant.com.cn

Website: https://www.drplant.com.cn/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97651