Instinctif Partners MENA: Bourse Collaborates with Instinctif Partners to Develop IR Best Practice Among Listed Companies

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manama: Bahrain Bourse, a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Instinctif Partners MENA, an international business communications consultancy and Investor Relations (IR) advisory. The collaboration seeks to implement IR-related initiatives, which will allow Bahrain Bourse to promote best practice among listed companies, other market participants, as well as internally.

The collaboration will include a series of workshops as well as one-to-one sessions with listed companies, to review best practice approaches to improve communication between issuers, the investment community and other stakeholders.

Marwa AlMaskati, Director of Marketing & Business Development of Bahrain Bourse commented: "It is a distinct pleasure to collaborate with Instinctif Partners MENA. Several strategic projects will be undertaken, providing excellent opportunities for mutual growth, as well as a significant contribution to the enhancement of IR functions in the Kingdom. This cooperation will undoubtedly lead to the growth of international best practice for IR among listed companies.

"Looking ahead, we look forward to greater collaboration with Instinctif Partners MENA. We are more focused than ever on cultivating and developing best practice Investor Relations across the Kingdom," AlMaskati added.

Samantha Bartel, CEO & Managing Partner of Instinctif Partners MENA, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Bahrain Bourse on this exciting new initiative. As an Investor Relations advisory with a strong track record in the region, we welcome partnerships with similarly ambitious organisations, especially those who are committed to promoting and establishing best practice among issuers. Bahrain Bourse is doing exactly that and has already made excellent progress. We are looking forward to supporting the continuation of that journey and helping to improve the way issuers engage with the investment community."

Bahrain Bourse announced the launch of its Investor Relations Best Practice Guide in May 2021, as part of its efforts to encourage IR best practice among listed companies. The guide's purpose is to clarify the importance of the IR function and the positive impact that it can have on market valuation and competitiveness.

In April 2019, Bahrain Bourse and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) officially launched the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain, with the aim of developing and enhancing Investor Relations across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The founding members of the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain include Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA), Bank ABC, Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco), Bahrain Bourse, Ithmaar Holding, National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), and SICO BSC (c).

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities".

About Instinctif Partners MENA

Instinctif Partners is an EMEA business communications consultancy, experts in reputation, influence and communication. We help our clients to engage complex audiences, offering a comprehensive suite of communications solutions, including insight-led board level consultancy executed with creative flair. Our work delivers tangible commercial value, while communicating societal purpose. We work across borders and jurisdictions focused on delivering measurable outcomes, not producing outputs. We are big enough to deliver multi-stakeholder, co-ordinated solutions but small enough to be partners with all our clients. We employ 300 people in 10 offices across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. www.instinctif.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633479/Instinctif_Partners_MENA.jpg