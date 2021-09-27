

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) said it reached a plea agreement with the UK Serious Fraud Office or SFO in relation to its investigation into the company's failure to prevent bribery.



As per the plea agreement, the company indicated guilty pleas to seven counts of failing to prevent former Petrofac group employees from offering or making payments to agents in relation to projects awarded between 2012 and 2015 in Iraq, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.



The offers or payments were made between 2011 and 2017. All employees involved in the charges have left the business, the company said in a statement.



A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at Southwark Crown Court commencing on Monday 27 September 2021.



The company noted that the penalty will be determined at the sole discretion of the Court. It may take into account submissions by the company as to its ability to pay, along with the SFO's recognition that Petrofac is a changed company with transformed leadership, personnel, compliance and assurance processes.



