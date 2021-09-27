

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - BIOCORP, a French medical devices company, announced Monday an agreement with Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) for the development and distribution of a Mallya smart add-on device for the Novo Nordisk FlexTouch pen used by people with diabetes.



Under the deal, Biocorp will receive an upfront payment and different milestones are defined staging the development phase. Upon successful development, Novo Nordisk plans to distribute the smart device in selected countries.



Biocorp expects to ramp up production volumes from 2022. Financials and terms of contract are not disclosed.



Mallya is a Bluetooth enabled smart add-on device for pen injectors that collects dose and time of each injection and transfers information in real time to a companion software.



Most Novo Nordisk's insulins are offered with the FlexTouch pen, and it is part of the launch map for all new insulins. A specific version of Mallya will be developed for FlexTouch, the first prefilled insulin delivery device with no-push-button extension.



Providing almost 50% of the insulin used worldwide, Novo Nordisk distributed more than 500 million insulin pens in 2020, treating close to 30 million patients.



