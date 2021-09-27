- (PLX AI) - Demant sees FY organic growth 6-8% in the medium to long term, with total revenue growth after acquisitions at 7-10%.
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,150-3,450 million reiterated for the year 2021
- • Demant expects pent-up demand to support volumes in the hearing aid market after a total shortfall in units sold during the pandemic of around 3.7 million
- • Says it's probable that a significant share of these units will come back as pent-up demand in the coming years
- • Demant sees Communications business on clear path back to profitability in 2023
- • The Communications business has in 2021 seen a significant revenue slowdown and is currently in a transition phase, with negative profitability
DEMANT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de