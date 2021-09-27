Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Grant of Options to Staff

27 September 2021

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Grant of Options to staff and key consultants

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) is pleased to inform shareholders that, as part of its new research and development ('R&D') strategy in respect of disruptive proprietary technology for Bitcoin mining, the Company has entered into a number of consultancy agreements with UK and Italian based experts.

Pursuant to their contractual agreements with the Company certain consultants, members of the R&D team and in house staff have been granted a total of 22,500,000 options over new ordinary shares (the "Options") of 0.25 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in two tranches as follows:

Options over 12,500,000 Ordinary Shares exercisable at 5 pence per new Ordinary Share with an exercise period of:

Options granted Exercise Period 2,500,000 06/05/2022 - 06/05/2024 5,000,000 06/05/2022 - 06/05/2025 5,000,000 06/05/2022 - 06/05/2026

Options over 10,000,000 Ordinary Shares exercisable at 10 pence per new Ordinary Share with an exercise period of:

Options granted Exercise Period 5,000,000 06/05/2023 - 06/05/2025 5,000,000 06/05/2023 - 06/05/2026

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman commented: "We are extremely pleased with the high standard

of quality of the Company's R&D team and management, which is going to be a key factor in reaching positive R&D results in the short, medium and long term. On this note, the Company is happy to share risk and potential high returns with them."

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.