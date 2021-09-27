The array will supply energy to a steel mill in Texas and is expected to reach commercial operation by the summer of 2023.From pv magazine USA Solar developer 174 Power Global, Gerdau Long Steel North America, a leading steel producer, and TotalEnergies started work on the 80 MW Gerdau Solar project, one of the largest behind-the-meter solar facilities in the U.S. The array is adjacent to the Gerdau Midlothian Steel Mill in Texas and is expected to reach commercial operation by the summer of 2023. It will supply energy directly to the mill. Gerdau and 174 Power Global previously signed a 20-year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...