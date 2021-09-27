Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 39/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-09-27 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2021 - LHV Group LHV1T Public offering TLN 29.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.09.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Public offering TLN 15.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB003022B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2021 - DelfinGroup DGRIPO Public offering RIG 11.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2021 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2021 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2021 Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Delisting RIG RAR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2021 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2021 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2021 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2021 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2021 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2021 Viada LT VIAB050023FA Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.