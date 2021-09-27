

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) Monday said its current trading is in line with the company's expectations for the six months ending September 30. For the first half, the company projects higher underlying operating profit and revenues.



In its trading update ahead of its half year results on November 24, the company said it continues to deliver high levels of customer satisfaction and provide services to more than 7 million customers in the North West.



Group revenue for the first half is expected to be higher than the first half of last year, mainly reflecting higher consumption, partially offset by the known regulatory revenue reduction. Overall, the net increase in revenue is expected to be around 4 percent.



Underlying operating profit is expected to be higher than last year, largely reflecting higher revenue and targeted efficiencies partly offset by higher underlying operating costs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED UTILITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de