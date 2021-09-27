DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2021 / 08:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 24/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.0303
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 86100
CODE: PRAU
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 122960 EQS News ID: 1236010 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236010&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 27, 2021 02:13 ET (06:13 GMT)