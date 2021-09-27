DJ HMS Group Reports Rub 2.9 billion EBITDA for 6 months 2021

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group Reports Rub 2.9 billion EBITDA for 6 months 2021 27-Sep-2021 / 09:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HMS Group Reports Rub 2.9 billion EBITDA for 6 months 2021

Moscow, Russia - September 27, 2021 - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (the "HMS Group", or the "HMS", or the "Group") (LSE, MOEX: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial highlights 6m 2021:

-- Revenue: Rub 25.8 bn (+32% yoy)

-- EBITDA[1]: Rub 2.9 bn (+36% yoy), EBITDA margin at 11.1%

-- Operating profit: Rub 1.4 bn (+172% yoy)

-- Profit for the period: Rub 378 mn

-- Total debt: Rub 22.5 bn (-1% yoy)

-- Net debt: Rub 16.6 bn (+2% yoy)

-- Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.91x

Operational highlights 6m 2021:

-- Backlog[2]: Rub 56.0 bn (+28% yoy)

-- Order intake[3]: Rub 30.9 bn (+58% yoy)

Forecast FY 2021:

-- Revenue: Rub 60.0 bn

-- EBITDA: Rub 6.5 bn

HMS GROUP PERFORMANCE

6 months 2021 financial Results

-- Order intake was up to Rub 30.9 billion, by 58% yoy, compared with Rub 19.5 billion for 6m 2020. Theindustrial pumps and oil & gas equipment grew, while the compressors order intake was down. On the LTM basis, allthe segments grew including the compressors, where the main contracts were signed in 2H 2020. In terms of contractstype, both recurring business and large contracts increased.

-- Backlog was Rub 56.0 billion, up by 28% yoy, compared with Rub 43.7 billion at the end of 6m 2020,supported by all business segments. In terms of contracts type, both recurring business and large contracts grew,by 15% yoy and 48% yoy respectively, compared with the end of 6m 2020.

-- Revenue was Rub 25.8 billion, up by 32% yoy, compared with Rub 19.5 billion for 6m 2020, based on revenuegrowth in the oil & gas equipment and compressors business segments.

-- EBITDA was Rub 2.9 billion, up by 36% yoy, implying EBITDA margin of 11.1%.

-- Revenue generated by large projects grew 145% yoy compared with 6m 2020. Revenue from recurring businessdeclined 10% yoy. EBITDA from large contracts increased 145% yoy, and EBITDA from recurring business declined 58%yoy.

-- Profit for the period was Rub 378 million, compared with loss for the period at Rub 314 million for 6m2020.

-- Free cash outflow was Rub 4.7 billion, compared with free cash outflow of Rub 1.5 billion for 6m 2020,due to the higher working capital requirements for execution of large contracts, that are within the normalquarterly volatility.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Orders 30,883 19,541 58% 12,444 18,439 -33% Backlog 56,035 43,714 28% 56,035 59,029 -5% Revenue 25,796 19,498 32% 14,605 11,191 31% EBITDA 2,855 2,107 36% 1,547 1,308 18% EBITDA margin 11.1% 10.8% 10.6% 11.7% Profit/(Loss) for the period 378 (314) na 326 52 525% Free cash outflow (4,703) (1,513) na (3,510) (1,193) na

Expenses and Operating profit - Cost of sales was Rub 20.9 billion, up by 35% yoy, compared with Rub 15.5 billion for 6m 2020, fully dueto the growth in materials and components costs (+54% yoy). Materials and components outpaced the growth in Cost ofsales because of revenue growth and due to a higher share of material-intensive large contracts under execution.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy Share of 6m 2021 revenue Share of 6m 2020 revenue Cost of sales 20,931 15,537 35% 81.1% 79.7% Materials and components 14,961 9,703 54% 58.0% 49.8% Labour costs incl Social taxes 3,718 3,524 6% 14.4% 18.1% Depreciation and amortization 1,051 1,048 0% 4.1% 5.4% Construction and design [4] 1,189 1,065 12% 4.6% 5.5% Others 11 197 -94% 0.0% 1.0% - Gross profit grew to Rub 4.9 billion, by 23% yoy, compared with Rub 4.0 billion for 6m 2020. - SG&A expenses[5] were up a minor 1% yoy.

Distribution & transportation expenses were down mainly due to lower transportation costs and expenses on insurance and advertising. As a share of revenue, they declined to 3.0%, compared with 4.6% for 6m 2020.

General & administrative expenses were up to Rub 2.6 billion (+8% yoy). As a share of revenue, these expenses were down to 10.0%, compared with 12.3% for 6m 2020. - Operating profit increased to Rub 1.4 billion (+172% yoy), compared with Rub 524 million for 6m 2020.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy Share of 6m 2021 revenue Share of 6m 2020 revenue Gross profit 4,865 3,961 23% 18.9% 20.3% Distribution & transportation 765 906 -16% 3.0% 4.6% General & administrative 2,590 2,405 8% 10.0% 12.3% SG&A expenses 3,354 3,311 1% 13.0% 17.0% Other operating expenses 85 127 -33% 0.3% 0.6% Operating expenses ex. Cost of sales 3,439 3,437 0% 13.3% 17.6% Operating profit 1,426 524 172% 5.5% 2.7% Finance costs 917 941 -3% 3.6% 4.8% - Finance costs were Rub 917 million, down by 3% yoy, compared with Rub 941 million for 6m 2020, due to alower level of average total debt within the reporting period compiled with reduced interest rates, compared with6m 2020. - Average interest rate was 8.09% p.a., compared with 8.21% p.a. last year. in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy Finance costs 917 941 -3% Interest rate, average 8.09% 8.21% Interest rate Rub, average 8.21% 8.33%

BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE

Industrial pumps[i] - Order intake was Rub 12.5 billion, up by 56% yoy, compared with Rub 8.0 billion for 6m 2020, mainly dueto a large nuclear pumps contract signed in 2Q 2021. Both recurring business and large contracts grew. - Backlog was Rub 22.8 billion, up 16% yoy, compared with Rub 19.7 billion at the end of 6m 2020, due tothe growth both in recurring business and large contracts. - Revenue was down to Rub 8.0 billion (-4% yoy), compared with Rub 8.3 billion for 6m 2020. - EBITDA was down 18% yoy to Rub 834 million, compared with Rub 1.0 billion for 6m 2020, due to a change ina mix of contracts where major deliveries are scheduled in 2H 2021. EBITDA margin was 10.4%, compared with 12.3%during 6m 2020.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Orders 12,495 8,015 56% 7,772 4,722 65% Backlog 22,835 19,685 16% 22,835 19,203 19% Revenue 7,990 8,288 -4% 4,373 3,617 21% EBITDA 834 1,019 -18% 495 339 46% EBITDA margin 10.4% 12.3% 11.3% 9.4%

Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] - Order intake grew to Rub 14.0 billion, up by 109% yoy, compared with Rub 6.7 billion during 6m 2020, dueto the large Rub 7.5 billion contract signed in the reporting period. - Backlog was Rub 14.9 billion, up by 79% yoy, compared with Rub 8.3 billion at the end of 6m 2020,supported by both regular business and large contracts. - Revenue was Rub 8.3 billion, up by 62% yoy, compared with Rub 5.2 billion for 6m 2020, due to largecontracts. - EBITDA increased to Rub 818 million, up by 236% yoy, compared with Rub 243 million for 6m 2020 due to alarger share of large contracts in the reported period. EBITDA margin was 9.8%, compared with 4.7% for 6m 2020.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Orders 14,027 6,723 109% 2,603 11,424 -77% Backlog 14,860 8,282 79% 14,860 16,156 -8% Revenue 8,341 5,154 62% 3,952 4,390 -10% EBITDA 818 243 236% 361 457 -21% EBITDA margin 9.8% 4.7% 9.1% 10.4%

Compressors [iii] - Order intake declined to Rub 2.4 billion, compared with Rub 4.6 billion for 6m 2020, due to less largecontracts signed in the reporting period. On the LTM basis, the compressors' order intake is growing, because themain contracts were signed in 2H 2020. - Backlog increased to Rub 17.1 billion, up 14% yoy, compared with Rub 15.1 billion at the end of 6m 2020,due to large contracts. - Revenue was Rub 9.9 billion, up by 71% yoy, compared with Rub 5.8 billion for 6m 2020, mainly due tolarge contracts. - EBITDA was Rub 978 million, up by 50% yoy, compared with Rub 653 million for 6m 2020, fully due toexecution of large contracts. EBITDA margin was up to 9.9%, compared with 11.3% for 6m 2020.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Orders 2,381 4,594 -48% 2,043 337 506% Backlog 17,132 15,058 14% 17,132 22,312 -23% Revenue 9,927 5,793 71% 6,621 3,306 100% EBITDA 978 653 50% 492 486 1% EBITDA margin 9.9% 11.3% 7.4% 14.7%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)