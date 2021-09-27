Anzeige
WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 Ticker-Symbol: H0H1 
Frankfurt
27.09.21
10:06 Uhr
3,820 Euro
-0,020
-0,52 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
HMS Group Reports Rub 2.9 billion EBITDA for 6 -2-

DJ HMS Group Reports Rub 2.9 billion EBITDA for 6 months 2021

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group Reports Rub 2.9 billion EBITDA for 6 months 2021 27-Sep-2021 / 09:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HMS Group Reports Rub 2.9 billion EBITDA for 6 months 2021

Moscow, Russia - September 27, 2021 - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (the "HMS Group", or the "HMS", or the "Group") (LSE, MOEX: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial highlights 6m 2021:

-- Revenue: Rub 25.8 bn (+32% yoy)

-- EBITDA[1]: Rub 2.9 bn (+36% yoy), EBITDA margin at 11.1%

-- Operating profit: Rub 1.4 bn (+172% yoy)

-- Profit for the period: Rub 378 mn

-- Total debt: Rub 22.5 bn (-1% yoy)

-- Net debt: Rub 16.6 bn (+2% yoy)

-- Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.91x

Operational highlights 6m 2021:

-- Backlog[2]: Rub 56.0 bn (+28% yoy)

-- Order intake[3]: Rub 30.9 bn (+58% yoy)

Forecast FY 2021:

-- Revenue: Rub 60.0 bn

-- EBITDA: Rub 6.5 bn

HMS GROUP PERFORMANCE

6 months 2021 financial Results

-- Order intake was up to Rub 30.9 billion, by 58% yoy, compared with Rub 19.5 billion for 6m 2020. Theindustrial pumps and oil & gas equipment grew, while the compressors order intake was down. On the LTM basis, allthe segments grew including the compressors, where the main contracts were signed in 2H 2020. In terms of contractstype, both recurring business and large contracts increased.

-- Backlog was Rub 56.0 billion, up by 28% yoy, compared with Rub 43.7 billion at the end of 6m 2020,supported by all business segments. In terms of contracts type, both recurring business and large contracts grew,by 15% yoy and 48% yoy respectively, compared with the end of 6m 2020.

-- Revenue was Rub 25.8 billion, up by 32% yoy, compared with Rub 19.5 billion for 6m 2020, based on revenuegrowth in the oil & gas equipment and compressors business segments.

-- EBITDA was Rub 2.9 billion, up by 36% yoy, implying EBITDA margin of 11.1%.

-- Revenue generated by large projects grew 145% yoy compared with 6m 2020. Revenue from recurring businessdeclined 10% yoy. EBITDA from large contracts increased 145% yoy, and EBITDA from recurring business declined 58%yoy.

-- Profit for the period was Rub 378 million, compared with loss for the period at Rub 314 million for 6m2020.

-- Free cash outflow was Rub 4.7 billion, compared with free cash outflow of Rub 1.5 billion for 6m 2020,due to the higher working capital requirements for execution of large contracts, that are within the normalquarterly volatility. 

in millions of Rub      6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders            30,883  19,541 58%    12,444  18,439 -33% 
Backlog           56,035  43,714 28%    56,035  59,029 -5% 
Revenue           25,796  19,498 32%    14,605  11,191 31% 
EBITDA            2,855  2,107  36%    1,547  1,308  18% 
EBITDA margin        11.1%  10.8%       10.6%  11.7% 
Profit/(Loss) for the period 378   (314)  na     326   52   525% 
Free cash outflow       (4,703) (1,513) na     (3,510) (1,193) na

Expenses and Operating profit - Cost of sales was Rub 20.9 billion, up by 35% yoy, compared with Rub 15.5 billion for 6m 2020, fully dueto the growth in materials and components costs (+54% yoy). Materials and components outpaced the growth in Cost ofsales because of revenue growth and due to a higher share of material-intensive large contracts under execution. 

in millions of Rub       6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy Share of 6m 2021 revenue Share of 6m 2020 revenue 
Cost of sales         20,931 15,537 35%    81.1%           79.7% 
Materials and components    14,961 9,703  54%    58.0%           49.8% 
Labour costs incl Social taxes 3,718  3,524  6%     14.4%           18.1% 
Depreciation and amortization 1,051  1,048  0%     4.1%           5.4% 
Construction and design [4]  1,189  1,065  12%    4.6%           5.5% 
Others             11   197   -94%    0.0%           1.0% - Gross profit grew to Rub 4.9 billion, by 23% yoy, compared with Rub 4.0 billion for 6m 2020. - SG&A expenses[5] were up a minor 1% yoy.

Distribution & transportation expenses were down mainly due to lower transportation costs and expenses on insurance and advertising. As a share of revenue, they declined to 3.0%, compared with 4.6% for 6m 2020.

General & administrative expenses were up to Rub 2.6 billion (+8% yoy). As a share of revenue, these expenses were down to 10.0%, compared with 12.3% for 6m 2020. - Operating profit increased to Rub 1.4 billion (+172% yoy), compared with Rub 524 million for 6m 2020. 

in millions of Rub          6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy Share of 6m 2021 revenue Share of 6m 2020 revenue 
Gross profit             4,865  3,961  23%    18.9%           20.3% 
 Distribution & transportation    765   906   -16%    3.0%           4.6% 
 General & administrative      2,590  2,405  8%     10.0%           12.3% 
SG&A expenses            3,354  3,311  1%     13.0%           17.0% 
 Other operating expenses      85   127   -33%    0.3%           0.6% 
Operating expenses ex. Cost of sales 3,439  3,437  0%     13.3%           17.6% 
Operating profit           1,426  524   172%    5.5%           2.7% 
Finance costs            917   941   -3%    3.6%           4.8% - Finance costs were Rub 917 million, down by 3% yoy, compared with Rub 941 million for 6m 2020, due to alower level of average total debt within the reporting period compiled with reduced interest rates, compared with6m 2020. - Average interest rate was 8.09% p.a., compared with 8.21% p.a. last year. 
in millions of Rub     6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 
Finance costs        917   941   -3% 
Interest rate, average   8.09%  8.21% 
Interest rate Rub, average 8.21%  8.33%

BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE

Industrial pumps[i] - Order intake was Rub 12.5 billion, up by 56% yoy, compared with Rub 8.0 billion for 6m 2020, mainly dueto a large nuclear pumps contract signed in 2Q 2021. Both recurring business and large contracts grew. - Backlog was Rub 22.8 billion, up 16% yoy, compared with Rub 19.7 billion at the end of 6m 2020, due tothe growth both in recurring business and large contracts. - Revenue was down to Rub 8.0 billion (-4% yoy), compared with Rub 8.3 billion for 6m 2020. - EBITDA was down 18% yoy to Rub 834 million, compared with Rub 1.0 billion for 6m 2020, due to a change ina mix of contracts where major deliveries are scheduled in 2H 2021. EBITDA margin was 10.4%, compared with 12.3%during 6m 2020. 

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders       12,495 8,015  56%    7,772  4,722  65% 
Backlog       22,835 19,685 16%    22,835 19,203 19% 
Revenue       7,990  8,288  -4%    4,373  3,617  21% 
EBITDA       834   1,019  -18%    495   339   46% 
EBITDA margin    10.4%  12.3%       11.3%  9.4%

Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] - Order intake grew to Rub 14.0 billion, up by 109% yoy, compared with Rub 6.7 billion during 6m 2020, dueto the large Rub 7.5 billion contract signed in the reporting period. - Backlog was Rub 14.9 billion, up by 79% yoy, compared with Rub 8.3 billion at the end of 6m 2020,supported by both regular business and large contracts. - Revenue was Rub 8.3 billion, up by 62% yoy, compared with Rub 5.2 billion for 6m 2020, due to largecontracts. - EBITDA increased to Rub 818 million, up by 236% yoy, compared with Rub 243 million for 6m 2020 due to alarger share of large contracts in the reported period. EBITDA margin was 9.8%, compared with 4.7% for 6m 2020. 

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders       14,027 6,723  109%    2,603  11,424 -77% 
Backlog       14,860 8,282  79%    14,860 16,156 -8% 
Revenue       8,341  5,154  62%    3,952  4,390  -10% 
EBITDA       818   243   236%    361   457   -21% 
EBITDA margin    9.8%  4.7%        9.1%  10.4%

Compressors [iii] - Order intake declined to Rub 2.4 billion, compared with Rub 4.6 billion for 6m 2020, due to less largecontracts signed in the reporting period. On the LTM basis, the compressors' order intake is growing, because themain contracts were signed in 2H 2020. - Backlog increased to Rub 17.1 billion, up 14% yoy, compared with Rub 15.1 billion at the end of 6m 2020,due to large contracts. - Revenue was Rub 9.9 billion, up by 71% yoy, compared with Rub 5.8 billion for 6m 2020, mainly due tolarge contracts. - EBITDA was Rub 978 million, up by 50% yoy, compared with Rub 653 million for 6m 2020, fully due toexecution of large contracts. EBITDA margin was up to 9.9%, compared with 11.3% for 6m 2020. 

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders       2,381  4,594  -48%    2,043  337   506% 
Backlog       17,132 15,058 14%    17,132 22,312 -23% 
Revenue       9,927  5,793  71%    6,621  3,306  100% 
EBITDA       978   653   50%    492   486   1% 
EBITDA margin    9.9%  11.3%       7.4%  14.7%

Construction[iv] - Order intake equaled Rub 2.0 billion. Backlog grew to Rub 1.2 billion. This growth was related to anincrease in a volume and price of a current construction contract under execution. - Revenue was down to Rub 359 million, compared with Rub 406 million for 6m 2020. EBITDA was Rub (21)million, compared with Rub 39 million last year. 

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders       1,981  210   846%    26   1,955  -99% 
Backlog       1,208  690   75%    1,208  1,358  -11% 
Revenue       359   406   -12%    166   193   -14% 
EBITDA       (21)  39   na     (3)   (18)  na 
EBITDA margin    -5.8%  9.6%        -1.8%  -9.2% Working capital and Capital expenditures - Working capital increased to Rub 11.8 billion (+13% yoy), compared with Rub 10.5 billion at the end of 6m2020. Working capital changes are within the normal quarterly volatility. - As a share of revenue LTM, working capital was at 22.4% vs. 22.1% at the end of 6m 2020. - Maintenance capex was Rub 658 million, down by 11% yoy, compared with Rub 743 million during 6m 2020. 
in millions of Rub      6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq 
Working capital        11,844 10,486 13%    11,844 8,183  45% 
Working capital / Revenue LTM 22.4%  22.1%       22.4%  16.9% 
Maintenance capex      658   743   -11%    217   440   -51% 
Acquisitions         -    -         -    -

DEBT POSITION - Total debt down 1% yoy to Rub 22.5 billion, compared with Rub 22.8 billion at the end of 6m 2020. - Net debt was Rub 16.6 billion, up by 2% yoy, compared with Rub 16.2 billion at the end of 6m 2020. - Net debt to EBITDA LTM ratio was 2.91x, down from 3.25x at the end of 6m 2020. 

in millions of Rub  6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq 
Total debt      22,496 22,752 -1%    22,496 22,209 1% 
Net debt       16,581 16,177 2%     16,581 13,053 27% 
Net debt / EBITDA LTM 2.91  3.25        2.91  2.52

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

BUYBACK PROGRAM - After the reporting date, no GDRs have been purchased under the buyback program. - Since the beginning of 2021, there have been 176,000 GDRs repurchased. Following the above transaction,the Company holds 257,960 of its GDRs in treasury (1.1% of its issued share capital).

DIVIDENDS - The Board of Directors at the meeting on April 21, 2021, recommended payment of the final dividends inrespect of FY 2020 in the amount of Rub 4.25 per one ordinary share (Rub 21.25 per one GDR). The dividends wereapproved at the AGM in June and paid on July 1, 2021, to shareholders on the HMS' register at close of business (UKtime) on June 18, 2021.

BONDS - On September 1, 2021, the Moscow Exchange registered an Exchange bonds program of one of HMS Group'sfacilities (JSC "HYDROMASHSERVICE"). The total volume of all the exchange bond issues placed within the programdoesn't exceed Rub 15 billion, and the issue tenor is not more than 3,640 days from the date of the issueplacement. ***

Webcast to discuss 6 months 2021 IFRS results

Date: Monday, September 27, 2021

Time: 12.00 (MOSCOW) / 10.00 (London)

HMS Group 6m 2021 IFRS results

Conference passcode: 1667366

To participate in the conference call, please dial in:

Russia Local: +7 495 213 1767

Russia Toll Free: 8 800 500 9283

UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9125

UK Toll Free: 0800 358 6377

US Local: +1 323 794 2093

US Toll Free: 800 458 4121

Live link

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hmsgroup20210927

Contacts:

Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru

***

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange.

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 30 June 2021 (unaudited)

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated 

30 June 2021 31 December 2020 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets: 
Property, plant and equipment             14,384,553  14,684,279 
Other intangible assets                1,590,627  1,743,399 
Goodwill                        3,190,624  3,255,984 
Right-of-use assets                  200,254   183,211 
Investments in associates               94,933    94,307 
Deferred income tax assets               815,368   786,455 
Other long-term assets                 5,733    42,252 
Investment property                  172,008   176,833 
Total non-current assets                20,454,100  20,966,720 
 
 
Current assets: 
Inventories                      10,452,424  8,847,749 
Trade and other receivables and other financial assets 12,835,583  15,598,766 
Contract assets                    11,379,208  6,201,354 
Current income tax receivable             138,151   94,972 
Cash and cash equivalents               5,915,041  10,360,588 
Total current assets                  40,720,407  41,103,429 
TOTAL ASSETS                      61,174,507  62,070,149 
 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
 
EQUITY 
Share capital                     48,329    48,329 
Share premium                     3,523,535  3,523,535 
Treasury shares                    (93,775)   (33,055) 
Other reserves                     129,392   129,392 
Currency translation reserve              578,984   646,427 
Retained earnings                   5,353,615  5,510,974 
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 9,540,080  9,825,602 
Non-controlling interests               3,607,196  3,518,674 
TOTAL EQUITY                      13,147,276  13,344,276 
 
LIABILITIES 
Non-current liabilities: 
Long-term borrowings                  14,880,643  20,452,736 
Deferred income tax liability             1,474,276  1,421,489 
Retirement benefit obligations             637,311   646,213 
Provisions for liabilities and charges         197,920   228,199 
Lease liabilities                   167,032   153,048 
Other long-term payables                266,719   230,581 
Total non-current liabilities             17,623,901  23,132,266 
 
 
Current liabilities: 
Trade and other payables                20,234,212  17,969,950 
Contract liabilities                  1,404,426  4,304,845 
Short-term borrowings                 7,423,907  1,548,574 
Provisions for liabilities and charges         528,003   589,762 
Retirement benefit obligations             78,573    77,859 
Lease liabilities                   24,118    20,440 
Current income tax payable               47,216    134,080 
Other taxes payable                  662,875   948,097 
Total current liabilities               30,403,330  25,593,607 
TOTAL LIABILITIES                   48,027,231  48,725,873 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES              61,174,507  62,070,149

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (unaudited)

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated 

Six months  Six months 
                                                ended    ended 
                                                30 June 2021 30 June 2020 
Revenue                                            25,795,798  19,498,083 
Cost of sales                                         (20,931,033) (15,537,017) 
Gross profit                                          4,864,765  3,961,066 
 
Distribution and transportation expenses                            (764,521)  (905,929) 
General and administrative expenses                              (2,589,855) (2,404,748) 
Other operating expenses, net                                 (84,735)   (126,603) 
Operating profit                                        1,425,654  523,786 
 
Finance income                                         94,976    163,837 
Finance costs                                         (916,536)  (941,454)

