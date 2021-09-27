HMS Group Reports Rub 2.9 billion EBITDA for 6 -4

DJ HMS Group Reports Rub 2.9 billion EBITDA for 6 months 2021

Moscow, Russia - September 27, 2021 - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (the "HMS Group", or the "HMS", or the "Group") (LSE, MOEX: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial highlights 6m 2021:

-- Revenue: Rub 25.8 bn (+32% yoy)

-- EBITDA[1]: Rub 2.9 bn (+36% yoy), EBITDA margin at 11.1%

-- Operating profit: Rub 1.4 bn (+172% yoy)

-- Profit for the period: Rub 378 mn

-- Total debt: Rub 22.5 bn (-1% yoy)

-- Net debt: Rub 16.6 bn (+2% yoy)

-- Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.91x

Operational highlights 6m 2021:

-- Backlog[2]: Rub 56.0 bn (+28% yoy)

-- Order intake[3]: Rub 30.9 bn (+58% yoy)

Forecast FY 2021:

-- Revenue: Rub 60.0 bn

-- EBITDA: Rub 6.5 bn

HMS GROUP PERFORMANCE

6 months 2021 financial Results

-- Order intake was up to Rub 30.9 billion, by 58% yoy, compared with Rub 19.5 billion for 6m 2020. Theindustrial pumps and oil & gas equipment grew, while the compressors order intake was down. On the LTM basis, allthe segments grew including the compressors, where the main contracts were signed in 2H 2020. In terms of contractstype, both recurring business and large contracts increased.

-- Backlog was Rub 56.0 billion, up by 28% yoy, compared with Rub 43.7 billion at the end of 6m 2020,supported by all business segments. In terms of contracts type, both recurring business and large contracts grew,by 15% yoy and 48% yoy respectively, compared with the end of 6m 2020.

-- Revenue was Rub 25.8 billion, up by 32% yoy, compared with Rub 19.5 billion for 6m 2020, based on revenuegrowth in the oil & gas equipment and compressors business segments.

-- EBITDA was Rub 2.9 billion, up by 36% yoy, implying EBITDA margin of 11.1%.

-- Revenue generated by large projects grew 145% yoy compared with 6m 2020. Revenue from recurring businessdeclined 10% yoy. EBITDA from large contracts increased 145% yoy, and EBITDA from recurring business declined 58%yoy.

-- Profit for the period was Rub 378 million, compared with loss for the period at Rub 314 million for 6m2020.

-- Free cash outflow was Rub 4.7 billion, compared with free cash outflow of Rub 1.5 billion for 6m 2020,due to the higher working capital requirements for execution of large contracts, that are within the normalquarterly volatility.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Orders 30,883 19,541 58% 12,444 18,439 -33% Backlog 56,035 43,714 28% 56,035 59,029 -5% Revenue 25,796 19,498 32% 14,605 11,191 31% EBITDA 2,855 2,107 36% 1,547 1,308 18% EBITDA margin 11.1% 10.8% 10.6% 11.7% Profit/(Loss) for the period 378 (314) na 326 52 525% Free cash outflow (4,703) (1,513) na (3,510) (1,193) na

Expenses and Operating profit - Cost of sales was Rub 20.9 billion, up by 35% yoy, compared with Rub 15.5 billion for 6m 2020, fully dueto the growth in materials and components costs (+54% yoy). Materials and components outpaced the growth in Cost ofsales because of revenue growth and due to a higher share of material-intensive large contracts under execution.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy Share of 6m 2021 revenue Share of 6m 2020 revenue Cost of sales 20,931 15,537 35% 81.1% 79.7% Materials and components 14,961 9,703 54% 58.0% 49.8% Labour costs incl Social taxes 3,718 3,524 6% 14.4% 18.1% Depreciation and amortization 1,051 1,048 0% 4.1% 5.4% Construction and design [4] 1,189 1,065 12% 4.6% 5.5% Others 11 197 -94% 0.0% 1.0% - Gross profit grew to Rub 4.9 billion, by 23% yoy, compared with Rub 4.0 billion for 6m 2020. - SG&A expenses[5] were up a minor 1% yoy.

Distribution & transportation expenses were down mainly due to lower transportation costs and expenses on insurance and advertising. As a share of revenue, they declined to 3.0%, compared with 4.6% for 6m 2020.

General & administrative expenses were up to Rub 2.6 billion (+8% yoy). As a share of revenue, these expenses were down to 10.0%, compared with 12.3% for 6m 2020. - Operating profit increased to Rub 1.4 billion (+172% yoy), compared with Rub 524 million for 6m 2020.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy Share of 6m 2021 revenue Share of 6m 2020 revenue Gross profit 4,865 3,961 23% 18.9% 20.3% Distribution & transportation 765 906 -16% 3.0% 4.6% General & administrative 2,590 2,405 8% 10.0% 12.3% SG&A expenses 3,354 3,311 1% 13.0% 17.0% Other operating expenses 85 127 -33% 0.3% 0.6% Operating expenses ex. Cost of sales 3,439 3,437 0% 13.3% 17.6% Operating profit 1,426 524 172% 5.5% 2.7% Finance costs 917 941 -3% 3.6% 4.8% - Finance costs were Rub 917 million, down by 3% yoy, compared with Rub 941 million for 6m 2020, due to alower level of average total debt within the reporting period compiled with reduced interest rates, compared with6m 2020. - Average interest rate was 8.09% p.a., compared with 8.21% p.a. last year. in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy Finance costs 917 941 -3% Interest rate, average 8.09% 8.21% Interest rate Rub, average 8.21% 8.33%

BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE

Industrial pumps[i] - Order intake was Rub 12.5 billion, up by 56% yoy, compared with Rub 8.0 billion for 6m 2020, mainly dueto a large nuclear pumps contract signed in 2Q 2021. Both recurring business and large contracts grew. - Backlog was Rub 22.8 billion, up 16% yoy, compared with Rub 19.7 billion at the end of 6m 2020, due tothe growth both in recurring business and large contracts. - Revenue was down to Rub 8.0 billion (-4% yoy), compared with Rub 8.3 billion for 6m 2020. - EBITDA was down 18% yoy to Rub 834 million, compared with Rub 1.0 billion for 6m 2020, due to a change ina mix of contracts where major deliveries are scheduled in 2H 2021. EBITDA margin was 10.4%, compared with 12.3%during 6m 2020.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Orders 12,495 8,015 56% 7,772 4,722 65% Backlog 22,835 19,685 16% 22,835 19,203 19% Revenue 7,990 8,288 -4% 4,373 3,617 21% EBITDA 834 1,019 -18% 495 339 46% EBITDA margin 10.4% 12.3% 11.3% 9.4%

Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] - Order intake grew to Rub 14.0 billion, up by 109% yoy, compared with Rub 6.7 billion during 6m 2020, dueto the large Rub 7.5 billion contract signed in the reporting period. - Backlog was Rub 14.9 billion, up by 79% yoy, compared with Rub 8.3 billion at the end of 6m 2020,supported by both regular business and large contracts. - Revenue was Rub 8.3 billion, up by 62% yoy, compared with Rub 5.2 billion for 6m 2020, due to largecontracts. - EBITDA increased to Rub 818 million, up by 236% yoy, compared with Rub 243 million for 6m 2020 due to alarger share of large contracts in the reported period. EBITDA margin was 9.8%, compared with 4.7% for 6m 2020.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Orders 14,027 6,723 109% 2,603 11,424 -77% Backlog 14,860 8,282 79% 14,860 16,156 -8% Revenue 8,341 5,154 62% 3,952 4,390 -10% EBITDA 818 243 236% 361 457 -21% EBITDA margin 9.8% 4.7% 9.1% 10.4%

Compressors [iii] - Order intake declined to Rub 2.4 billion, compared with Rub 4.6 billion for 6m 2020, due to less largecontracts signed in the reporting period. On the LTM basis, the compressors' order intake is growing, because themain contracts were signed in 2H 2020. - Backlog increased to Rub 17.1 billion, up 14% yoy, compared with Rub 15.1 billion at the end of 6m 2020,due to large contracts. - Revenue was Rub 9.9 billion, up by 71% yoy, compared with Rub 5.8 billion for 6m 2020, mainly due tolarge contracts. - EBITDA was Rub 978 million, up by 50% yoy, compared with Rub 653 million for 6m 2020, fully due toexecution of large contracts. EBITDA margin was up to 9.9%, compared with 11.3% for 6m 2020.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Orders 2,381 4,594 -48% 2,043 337 506% Backlog 17,132 15,058 14% 17,132 22,312 -23% Revenue 9,927 5,793 71% 6,621 3,306 100% EBITDA 978 653 50% 492 486 1% EBITDA margin 9.9% 11.3% 7.4% 14.7%

Construction[iv] - Order intake equaled Rub 2.0 billion. Backlog grew to Rub 1.2 billion. This growth was related to anincrease in a volume and price of a current construction contract under execution. - Revenue was down to Rub 359 million, compared with Rub 406 million for 6m 2020. EBITDA was Rub (21)million, compared with Rub 39 million last year.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Orders 1,981 210 846% 26 1,955 -99% Backlog 1,208 690 75% 1,208 1,358 -11% Revenue 359 406 -12% 166 193 -14% EBITDA (21) 39 na (3) (18) na EBITDA margin -5.8% 9.6% -1.8% -9.2% Working capital and Capital expenditures - Working capital increased to Rub 11.8 billion (+13% yoy), compared with Rub 10.5 billion at the end of 6m2020. Working capital changes are within the normal quarterly volatility. - As a share of revenue LTM, working capital was at 22.4% vs. 22.1% at the end of 6m 2020. - Maintenance capex was Rub 658 million, down by 11% yoy, compared with Rub 743 million during 6m 2020. in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Working capital 11,844 10,486 13% 11,844 8,183 45% Working capital / Revenue LTM 22.4% 22.1% 22.4% 16.9% Maintenance capex 658 743 -11% 217 440 -51% Acquisitions - - - -

DEBT POSITION - Total debt down 1% yoy to Rub 22.5 billion, compared with Rub 22.8 billion at the end of 6m 2020. - Net debt was Rub 16.6 billion, up by 2% yoy, compared with Rub 16.2 billion at the end of 6m 2020. - Net debt to EBITDA LTM ratio was 2.91x, down from 3.25x at the end of 6m 2020.

in millions of Rub 6m 2021 6m 2020 Change yoy 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Change qoq Total debt 22,496 22,752 -1% 22,496 22,209 1% Net debt 16,581 16,177 2% 16,581 13,053 27% Net debt / EBITDA LTM 2.91 3.25 2.91 2.52

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

BUYBACK PROGRAM - After the reporting date, no GDRs have been purchased under the buyback program. - Since the beginning of 2021, there have been 176,000 GDRs repurchased. Following the above transaction,the Company holds 257,960 of its GDRs in treasury (1.1% of its issued share capital).

DIVIDENDS - The Board of Directors at the meeting on April 21, 2021, recommended payment of the final dividends inrespect of FY 2020 in the amount of Rub 4.25 per one ordinary share (Rub 21.25 per one GDR). The dividends wereapproved at the AGM in June and paid on July 1, 2021, to shareholders on the HMS' register at close of business (UKtime) on June 18, 2021.

BONDS - On September 1, 2021, the Moscow Exchange registered an Exchange bonds program of one of HMS Group'sfacilities (JSC "HYDROMASHSERVICE"). The total volume of all the exchange bond issues placed within the programdoesn't exceed Rub 15 billion, and the issue tenor is not more than 3,640 days from the date of the issueplacement. ***

Webcast to discuss 6 months 2021 IFRS results

Date: Monday, September 27, 2021

Time: 12.00 (MOSCOW) / 10.00 (London)

HMS Group 6m 2021 IFRS results

Conference passcode: 1667366

To participate in the conference call, please dial in:

Russia Local: +7 495 213 1767

Russia Toll Free: 8 800 500 9283

UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9125

UK Toll Free: 0800 358 6377

US Local: +1 323 794 2093

US Toll Free: 800 458 4121

Live link

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hmsgroup20210927

Contacts:

Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru

***

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange.

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 30 June 2021 (unaudited)

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated

30 June 2021 31 December 2020 ASSETS Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 14,384,553 14,684,279 Other intangible assets 1,590,627 1,743,399 Goodwill 3,190,624 3,255,984 Right-of-use assets 200,254 183,211 Investments in associates 94,933 94,307 Deferred income tax assets 815,368 786,455 Other long-term assets 5,733 42,252 Investment property 172,008 176,833 Total non-current assets 20,454,100 20,966,720 Current assets: Inventories 10,452,424 8,847,749 Trade and other receivables and other financial assets 12,835,583 15,598,766 Contract assets 11,379,208 6,201,354 Current income tax receivable 138,151 94,972 Cash and cash equivalents 5,915,041 10,360,588 Total current assets 40,720,407 41,103,429 TOTAL ASSETS 61,174,507 62,070,149 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 48,329 48,329 Share premium 3,523,535 3,523,535 Treasury shares (93,775) (33,055) Other reserves 129,392 129,392 Currency translation reserve 578,984 646,427 Retained earnings 5,353,615 5,510,974 Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 9,540,080 9,825,602 Non-controlling interests 3,607,196 3,518,674 TOTAL EQUITY 13,147,276 13,344,276 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 14,880,643 20,452,736 Deferred income tax liability 1,474,276 1,421,489 Retirement benefit obligations 637,311 646,213 Provisions for liabilities and charges 197,920 228,199 Lease liabilities 167,032 153,048 Other long-term payables 266,719 230,581 Total non-current liabilities 17,623,901 23,132,266 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 20,234,212 17,969,950 Contract liabilities 1,404,426 4,304,845 Short-term borrowings 7,423,907 1,548,574 Provisions for liabilities and charges 528,003 589,762 Retirement benefit obligations 78,573 77,859 Lease liabilities 24,118 20,440 Current income tax payable 47,216 134,080 Other taxes payable 662,875 948,097 Total current liabilities 30,403,330 25,593,607 TOTAL LIABILITIES 48,027,231 48,725,873 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 61,174,507 62,070,149

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (unaudited)

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated

Six months Six months ended ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 Revenue 25,795,798 19,498,083 Cost of sales (20,931,033) (15,537,017) Gross profit 4,864,765 3,961,066 Distribution and transportation expenses (764,521) (905,929) General and administrative expenses (2,589,855) (2,404,748) Other operating expenses, net (84,735) (126,603) Operating profit 1,425,654 523,786 Finance income 94,976 163,837 Finance costs (916,536) (941,454)

Share of results of associates 143 264 Profit/(loss) before income tax 604,237 (253,567) Income tax expense (226,484) (60,144) Profit/(loss) for the period 377,753 (313,711) Profit/(loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 305,134 (344,105) Non-controlling interests 72,619 30,394 Profit/(loss) for the period 377,753 (313,711) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations 26,745 (5,721) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences (60,454) 299,070 Currency translation differences of associates 483 (23) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (33,226) 293,326 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 344,527 (20,385) Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 255,161 (47,380) Non-controlling interests 89,366 26,995 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 344,527 (20,385) 2.63 (3.03) Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ordinary share for profit/(loss) attributable to the ordinary shareholders (RR per share)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for 6m 2021 (unaudited)

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated

Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before income tax 604,237 (253,567) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 1,208,328 1,210,967 (Gain)/loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (23,071) 4,548 Finance income (94,976) (163,837) Finance costs 916,536 941,454 Change in retirement benefits obligations 32,778 34,835 Change in warranty provision (53,133) 76,070 Change in expected credit losses allowance for trade and other receivables and 3,435 30,578 other financial assets and allowance for impairment of non-financial assets Change in allowance for obsolete inventories 40,208 1,300 Change in provision for legal claims 15,800 13,401 Share-based compensation 12,500 29,460 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net (28,974) 15,063 Amortisation of government grants (15,562) (15,562) Share of results of associates (143) (264) Operating cash flows before working capital changes 2,617,963 1,924,446 Increase in inventories (1,646,820) (1,267,369) Decrease in trade and other receivables 2,874,978 1,652,074 (Increase)/decrease in contract assets (5,183,717) 860,673 Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,597,269 (3,445,237) (Decrease)/increase in contract liabilities (2,900,419) 1,650,330 Decrease in other taxes payable (285,338) (671,572) Cash (used in)/from operations (2,926,084) 703,345 Income tax paid (327,500) (555,558) Interest paid (913,654) (1,061,544) Interest received 95,142 172,052 Net cash used in operating activities (4,072,096) (741,705) Cash flows from investing activities Repayment of loans advanced 1,401 2,536 Loans advanced (2,205) (18,406) Interest received - 1,000 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net of VAT 27,054 18,765 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of VAT (528,868) (511,335) Acquisition of intangible assets, net of VAT (128,693) (231,256) Repayment of contingent consideration liability - (33,000) Net cash used in investing activities (631,311) (771,696) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of borrowings (3,085,640) (3,826,233) Proceeds from borrowings 3,420,035 2,314,701 Repayment of the lease liabilities principal (9,965) (19,805) Buy back of issued shares (60,720) - Dividends related to Long-term Incentive Program - (5,660) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries (395) (92) Dividends paid to the shareholders of the Company - (391,942) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities 263,315 (1,929,031) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,440,092) (3,442,432) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and effect of (5,455) 64,537 translation to presentation currency Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 10,360,588 9,952,118 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5,915,041 6,574,223

[1] EBITDA is defined as operating profit/(loss) adjusted for other operating income/expenses, depreciation and amortisation, amortisation of government grants, impairment of assets, excess of fair value of net assets acquired over the cost of acquisition, defined benefits scheme expense and provisions (including provision for obsolete inventory, ECL allowance and provision for impairment of trade and other receivables and other financial assets, unused vacation allowance, warranty provision, provision for legal claims, tax provision and other provisions). This measurement basis, therefore, excludes the effects of a number of non-recurring income and expenses on the results of the operating segments.

[2] Backlog - Portfolio of uncompleted orders and contracts

[3] Order intake - Portfolio of contracts and orders signed for a period

[4] Construction and design and engineering services of subcontractors

[5] SG&A expenses - Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, compiled of distribution & transportation expenses plus general & administrative ones

[i] The industrial pumps business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of pumps and pump-based integrated solutions to customers in the oil and gas, power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia, the CIS and internationally. The business segment's principal products include customized pumps and integrated solutions as well as pumps built to standard specifications; it also provides aftermarket maintenance and repair services and other support for its products.

[ii] The oil and gas equipment and projects business segment manufactures, installs and commissions modular pumping stations, automated metering equipment, oil, gas and water processing and preparation units and other equipment and systems for use primarily in oil extraction and transportation. The segment's core products are equipment packages and systems installed inside a self-contained, free-standing structure which can be transported on trailers and delivered to and installed on the customer's site as a modular but fully integrated part of the customer's technological process.

[iii] The compressors business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of compressors and compressor-based solutions, including compressor units and compressor stations, to customers in the oil and gas, metals and mining and other basic industries in Russia. The business segment's principal products include customized compressors, series-produced compressors built to standard specifications, and compressor-based integrated solutions.

[iv] The construction provides construction works for projects for customers in the oil upstream and midstream, gas upstream.

