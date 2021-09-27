

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH.L) said its portfolio revenue earnings per share for the six months were up 49% over last year, but this still lags the pre-COVID 2019 figure. The Group said it does not necessarily expect the second half of the year to provide as high a level of earnings, however portfolio earnings continue to recover from the very low base level last year caused by the effects of the pandemic.



For the six months ended 31 July 2021, on total return basis, pretax profit was 103.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 186.1 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 83.91 pence compared to a loss of 159.84 pence.



On a revenue basis, profit on ordinary activities before tax increased to 16.6 million pounds from 10.4 million pounds, while earnings per share was 13.33 pence compared to 8.92 pence.



Income from investments for the period increased to 17.4 million pounds from 11.6 million pounds, last year.



The board has declared a second quarterly dividend of 6.8 pence per ordinary share, payable on 11 November 2021 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 8 October 2021.



