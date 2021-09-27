A new paper from the University of New South Wales underscores the urgent global need for tens of terawatts of PV to replace fossil fuels by 2050. The researchers say it's time to focus on the most sustainable technologies, before reserves of silver, indium and bismuth dry up.From pv magazine Australia The deployment of solar PV is gaining momentum as the cheapest clean replacement of fossil fuel electricity generation. But the manufacturing of silicon solar cells is at such a scale that to change production of the dominant technology, PERC, or to reconsider investment in emerging technologies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...