

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased in July as initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 104.1 in July from 104.6 in June, as initially estimated.



The coincident index decreased to 94.4 in July from 94.6 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, reading was 94.5.



The lagging index declined to 95.3 in July from 94.2 in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 93.8.



