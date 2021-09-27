- (PLX AI) - Autoliv shares rose more than 2% in early trading as brokers see the company benefitting from pent-up demand in the automotive sector.
- • Auto demand remains strong and inventories are razor thin, while the transition to electric vehicles is becoming a tailwind, Danske Bank said
- • Light vehicle production is slowing down because of sourcing, not demand, and should take off when the supply normalizes, with double-digit annual volume growth, the analysts said
- • Danske rates Autoliv buy, with price target $115 for the U.S. listing
- • The supply bottlenecks in the automotive industry are already priced in, and the underlying demand for cars remains robust, Nordea said, raising its recommendation for Autoliv to buy from hold
- • Restocking will supporting organic growth for years to come; Q3 should be the trough, with strong EPS growth after that, Nordea said, setting a price target of SEK 880 for the Swedish listing of Autoliv
