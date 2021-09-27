

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) and Sanyo Chemical signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Joint development and access to technologies to create advanced polyurethane dispersions or PUDs. The companies plan to jointly develop and produce innovative products. The parties said the cooperation provides flexibility and reliability to customers while enabling a lower carbon footprint throughout the value chain.



'This collaboration will allow both parties to reduce time-to-market of their new technologies and to accelerate conversion to water-based systems,' said Sylvain Huguenard, Vice President, Resins & Additives, Asia Pacific, BASF.



