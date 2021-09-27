- (PLX AI) - Securitas shares rose 3% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Securitas has shown signs of improved profitability, which the market has under-appreciated, SEB said
- • Q3 consensus for a stable margin development from the previous quarter appears undemanding, and the risk/reward is improved at the current share price level, SEB said
- • Price target of SEK 160 implies 15% upside from this morning's price
