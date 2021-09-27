- (PLX AI) - Vestas sold a 250 MW wind project from Steelhead Americas, Vestas' development arm in North America.
- • The project will include 59 V150-4.2 MW turbines and one V110-2.0 MW turbine in 2.2 MW operating mode
- • Steelhead Americas is a wholly owned project development subsidiary of Vestas that aims to enable future growth of renewable energy assets in North American with over 3 GW of renewable energy projects in the pipeline
