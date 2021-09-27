Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Tradegate
24.09.21
14:38 Uhr
20,210 Euro
-0,110
-0,54 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,44020,53011:06
20,44020,49011:04
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2021 | 10:17
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Electrolux AB (181/21)

With effect from October 06, 2021, the redemption shares in Electrolux AB will
be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim
shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including October 21, 2021. 

Instrument:      Redemption shares            
Short name:      ELUX IL A                
Round lot:      1                    
ISIN code:      SE0016589154              
Clearing:       Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
Order book ID:    235975                 
Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size / no:    MiFID II tick size table        
MIC Code:       XSTO                  

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
ELECTROLUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.