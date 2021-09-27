Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Electrolux AB (181/21)

With effect from October 06, 2021, the redemption shares in Electrolux AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including October 21, 2021. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: ELUX IL A Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0016589154 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden Order book ID: 235975 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.