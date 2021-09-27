Valmet Oyj: Valmet to supply coated board making and BCTMP production lines to one of its customer in Asia

HELSINKI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a coated board making line and a bleached chemi thermo mechanical pulp (BCTMP) production line with automation solutions, as well as spare parts and consumables packages to one of its customer in Asia. The board making line with high productivity will produce very high-quality folding coated board grades.

The board machine order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2021, and the BCTMP order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of the orders will not be disclosed. However, a project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 200 million.

"We have excellent relations with the customer at all levels resulting from several successful projects together during the past decades. We were able to meet customer's demand of a production line with high productivity and very high-quality products," says Mika Ollikainen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Board and Paper Mills at Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include mechanical pulping (BCTMP line), stock preparation and a high-speed coated board making line from headboxes to winders. The deliveries also include a wide range of automation solutions, comprehensive spare parts and consumables packages.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 558 6555

Mika Ollikainen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 452711711

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-coated-board-making-and-bctmp-production-lines-to-one-of-its-customer-in-asia,c3421873